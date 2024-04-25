For 25 years, Patrick Warburton has been the voice behind Joe Swanson on Family Guy. But alas, his kinfolk haven’t quite cheered him on. At a recent PaleyFest LA bash celebrating the show’s milestone, Warburton let slip that his folks aren’t fans of the Seth MacFarlane masterpiece. In fact, his mom even took a stab at getting it axed!

According to Patrick Warburton, his parents’ dislike for the show has only grown stronger over the past 25 years. He revealed that his father spent three months in a monastery and almost became a monk. Additionally, when Warburton was 13 years old, his mother distributed pamphlets in their neighbourhood about the sins of masturbation, which didn’t exactly help Warburton fit in with the cool crowd.

Family Guy sure knows how to stir up some controversy with its humour, especially among old-school folks. Warburton hinted that the show’s satire could split opinions, recognizing that not everyone vibes with its humour and style. He reckons some folks miss the whole satire angle altogether.

Patrick Warburton revealed that his mother was associated with the American Television Council, a group striving to cancel Family Guy. Despite Warburton’s financial support for his parents using his earnings from the show, his mother tried to convince him to sign the petition for its cancellation. Warburton found the situation ironic, as his family’s actions clashed with their dependence on the income from the show. He stressed that their disdain for Family Guy has only grown stronger over the years.

During the event, Warburton noted the enduring tenure of Family Guy, spanning 25 years on the airwaves. Characterizing it as a vehicle for satire, he emphasized that the show’s ability to remain relevant, contemporary, and innovative will ensure its continual growth.

