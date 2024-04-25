Every Marvel fan is currently busy binging on the X-Men ’97 series. The premise of the animated series picks up where the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series ends. The MCU series is created by Beau DeMayo. So far, seven episodes have dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. In the latest episode, ‘Bright Eyes’, the team has brought back Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

In MCU movies, Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers, is probably dead after Avengers: Endgame. But seeing the Cap return in X-Men ’97 made the Marvel fans happy. However, not everyone is pleased with the way they treated him in the animated series. Fans are unhappy with how the makers showed Steve’s alignment towards the government when he stood against their wrongdoings in movies. It’s a scene between Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann) and Cap (Josh Keaton) that has got the reactions.

Several fans took to their social media ‘X’ platform (formerly Twitter) to express their views. One person tweeted, “Really dislike how often X-Men writers always write Captain America as a government lapdog when he’s always standing up against the American government and fighting for the dream he believes in, not what they want him to do.” Another fan posted, “I hate it when X-Men stories have Captain America in them because he’ll always get mischaracterize”.

Another fan posted, “I really don’t like when X-Men writers write other Marvel characters out of character just to make the X-Men look better. Captain America does not stand for the discrimination. Steve would never willingly side with the government or any politicians in general.”

Check out the reactions to Captain America’s Appearance In the X-Men ’97 Series –

Really dislike how often X-Men writers always write Captain America as a government lapdog when he's always standing up against the American government and fighting for the dream he believes in, not what they want him to do. https://t.co/9YYnlAOqgH — TʜᴀKɪᴅᴅPʜᴀɴɢCᴜᴅɪ (@phangcudi) April 24, 2024

I hate it when X-Men stories have Captain America in them because he’ll always get mischaracterize https://t.co/j5Jy7NCuRs — Tidalwave (@Tidalwave848) April 24, 2024

I dont really like how Captain America was portrayed in the recent X-Men 97 episode pic.twitter.com/OkwHMKdUw6 — vishanti 🗽 (@OwnerOfVishanti) April 24, 2024

When I’m in a “Misunderstanding Captain America” competition and my opponent is an X-men writer pic.twitter.com/D5MmeR3XEY — Mrman (@QuestionStan23) April 24, 2024

X-Men writers aren't allowed to write for characters outside of the X-Men until they figure out captain America at least — Hana the remake (@Hanaussy2) April 24, 2024

I really don't like when X-Men writers write other Marvel characters out of character just to make the X-Men look better. Captain America does not stand for the discrimination. Steve would never willingly side with the government or any politicians in general. https://t.co/vkSihzjZwg pic.twitter.com/uySv9FFQva — Panda Lover (@wil77073) April 24, 2024

When will X-Men writers (and fans included) understand that Captain America stands for USA's ideals and not the government itself? He's not some government lapdog, he's a TRUE HERO, and he would side with all sorts of discriminated people any day before the oppressors https://t.co/2q7shlM2m6 — ⁠｡⁠◕𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙭◕｡ •🍡🌒 (@barbartlebee) April 24, 2024

WHY THE FUCK IS CAPTAIN AMERICA THE SUPER GOVERNMENT LOVING SOLDIER RACIST WHEN X-MEN ARE INVOLVED https://t.co/A8fi49XbgQ pic.twitter.com/fSDsvoegB4 — Starpunz! (Coms open!) (@ignisstarpuns) April 24, 2024

Is it just me or did Captain America seem a bit out of character in the new X-Men episode? pic.twitter.com/3xTNe7Z25b — Brandon (@Kid_Punk77) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the series has only the last three episodes left to release. The 8th episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 1, 2024.

