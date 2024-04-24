During his chat on The Mike Henry Show, Seth MacFarlane spilled some deets about what’s up with “The Orville.” He accidentally slipped into past tense when talking about it, but he quickly bounced back, assuring everyone he’s still all in for more episodes. You could totally feel his excitement and dedication to keeping the series going strong.

Fans have been on the edge of their seats since the last episode of “The Orville” hit screens on August 4, 2022, eagerly anticipating news of a fourth season. Seth MacFarlane, the mastermind behind the show and one of its stars, has given them a ray of hope. Although he couldn’t confirm when MacFarlane is pretty sure that more episodes will grace the screens eventually.

In 2017, “The Orville” took off on Fox. Then, after two seasons flying high, it made a smooth landing on Hulu for Season 3, dubbed “The Orville: New Horizons,” in 2022. Even though Hulu has yet to give the green light for more, MacFarlane’s still got his sights set on bringing Season 4 to our screens someday.

According to a TVLine interview in January this year, “The Orville” is here to stay, according to MacFarlane. As far as he’s concerned, the network’s still on board, so he and his crew are full steam ahead with that assurance.

Seth MacFarlane’s super busy schedule could be one reason for the delay. He’s not pulling the plug on “Family Guy” anytime soon, saying he’s not ready to wrap it up. Plus, his show “Ted” on Peacock is a big hit. MacFarlane’s also dreaming of bringing “Family Guy” to theatres—he’s had an idea for 15 years—but hasn’t had a chance to make it happen yet.

