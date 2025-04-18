Ever since the first season of Black Mirror aired in 2011, the show has gained a cult following from sci-fi buffs across the globe. Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology series that is said to be inspired by another cult show, The Twilight Zone. Each episode is a standalone story set in the future or a twisted, alternative reality.

The much-anticipated seventh season of Black Mirror, comprising six episodes, recently premiered on Netflix. Overall, the latest season is Certified Fresh and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86%. For our readers, we have ranked each episode of Season 7 from worst to best according to its Rotten Tomatoes score. In case you still haven’t, you can start by watching the best-rated Black Mirror episode and then checking out other episodes in that order.

Black Mirror Season 7 Episodes – Rotten Tomatoes Ratings & Ranks

Rank 6

Black Mirror – Season 7, Episode 4 (Rotten Tomatoes score – 57%)

The episode titled Plaything is about how a mysterious person is detained by the cops for shoplifting. Later, he tells the cops about his obsession with digital creatures called Thronglets. Gradually, the interrogation leads in an unexpected direction, which could change the course of the world.

Rank 5

Black Mirror – Season 7, Episode 1 (Rotten Tomatoes score – 78%)

The episode titled Common People follows a school teacher who is diagnosed with a fatal illness. Her husband saves her by opting for an experimental and high-tech procedure from a startup called Rivermind. But the couple soon realizes that it comes at a huge cost.

Rank 4

Black Mirror – Season 7, Episode 2 (Rotten Tomatoes score – 78%)

The episode titled Bete Noire is about how the life of a high-profile executive of a chocolate company is turned upside down when her schoolmate Verity, an eccentric computer nerd, joins the same company.

Rank 3

Black Mirror – Season 7, Episode 5 (Rotten Tomatoes score – 90%)

The episode titled Eulogy follows a lonely man, who is asked to revisit a heartbreaking part of his life using an innovative technology that enables him to enter a photograph and the memories associated with it.

Rank 2

Black Mirror – Season 7, Episode 3 (Rotten Tomatoes score – 100%)

The episode titled Reverie follows a famous Hollywood actress who is offered a unique and ultra-immersive role in the remake of a vintage romantic drama film. But the film’s story takes a drastic turn after a tech glitch happens while filming.

Rank 1

Black Mirror – Season 7, Episode 6 (Rotten Tomatoes score – 100%)

The episode titled USS Callister: Into Infinity is a sequel to USS Callister. The plot revolves around the daredevil adventures of the crew of the titular spaceship, who are digital clones of their real selves from the real world.

