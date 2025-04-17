Netflix subscribers are completely captivated by a thrilling ride that has them gasping in disbelief, unable to pull away from the screen, and even shouting at their TVs.

The 1996 classic Ransom has surged back into the spotlight, drawing a new wave of fans while reigniting the passion of those who remember its original release. This gripping action thriller has claimed a top spot among UK viewers, ranking as the ninth most-watched title, surpassing even the buzz surrounding the latest documentary Con Mum.

US Audiences Not Left Behind

In the US, even though it’s not on Netflix, fans can still catch Ransom on TNT and TruTV, ensuring the adrenaline-pumping story reaches a wider audience.

The film, directed by Ron Howard and starring Mel Gibson, is a high-stakes remake of a 1956 film starring Glen Ford. Gibson plays the desperate father of a kidnapped child, whose plans go awry after a failed FBI rescue attempt. As the tension builds, he decides to take matters into his own hands, creating an intense sequence of heart-pounding moments.

Critics and Fans Agree

Critics have been kind, with the film scoring a solid 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its appeal only seems to grow. Many have hailed Ransom as a defining achievement in both Mel Gibson’s and Ron Howard’s careers.

According to The Mirror, one viewer commented online, “Outstanding suspenseful film which had me on the edge of my seat the entire film Just finished watching this film, and I’m speechless.”

Another worte, “This film had me yelling at the screen and made me go though so many emotions. I did not expect this film to be this good, with so many twist and turns right to the very end, most of which I didn’t see coming. Overall, this film is a fantastic thriller. I would probably go as far as saying this is the best thriller I’ve ever seen. I cannot recommend this film enough.”

But of course, no film is without its quirks. Some viewers pointed out the sometimes ‘cheesy’ elements characteristic of 90s thrillers, but even so, Ransom holds up impressively well.

One said, “This classically corny 90s thriller totally hits the sweet spot for me. I have an odd affinity for Gibson’s manic sadness, which we get a ton of here. That news speech alone is worth getting through the terrible score and melodramatic tendencies. Strong performances and dialogue-based suspense.”

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, Ransom remains a must-watch.

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: Daredevil: Born Again Post-Credits Scene Explained: Who Do We See In Kingpin’s Underground Prison?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News