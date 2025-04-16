If you’re in the mood to kick back and dive into something fresh this weekend, Netflix has just the thing making waves and it’s not your typical rewatch of Stranger Things or Black Mirror. While those tried and true favorites are always a fallback, there’s something uniquely exciting about pressing play on a brand-new series and getting swept up in it for the very first time.

Meet the New Drama Everyone’s Buzzing About

The latest show that has subscribers hooked is Pulse, a gripping medical drama set in the fast-paced, high-stakes world of Miami’s Level 1 trauma center. Just think of adrenaline filled emotional rollercoasters, and a tightly woven cast of characters whose lives are just as chaotic as the emergencies they treat and you’ll find Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Chelsea Muirhead, and Jack Bannon leading the charge as they navigate trauma, both professional and personal.

Pulse, created by Zoe Robyn, taps into the intense, often all-consuming world of medicine, where work isn’t just a job, it’s a lifeline. The show doesn’t just showcase the blood and tears of saving lives but also zooms in on the deep camaraderie and the sometimes-blurred lines between duty and identity.

The creator told Tudum, “But if you were in the hospital — this is the one you would want to be in. You want to be in the care of these people. We wanted to make a structure that was relatable. We live in a world where people’s principal community is their job. What we learned in doing our research — and spending a lot of time talking to a bunch of different doctors — is that medicine is the same way, only even more intense. For people who live and who work in the medical world, their job is all-consuming.”

Critics Are Divided But Viewers Might Decide

Viewers have already taken to social media, with some begging for a second season.

“#pulse finished and I demand a second season immediately @netflix – Danny/Xander are ruining my life,” one fan commented on X.

#pulse finished and I demand a second season immediately @netflix – Danny/Xander are ruining my life pic.twitter.com/rFbI0iFc6F — hayley 🦁 (@haystark_) April 6, 2025

But not everyone’s on the bandwagon. Pulse, which stands at a middle-of-the-road 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, has sparked debate among critics.

Michelle Martin, from the London Evening Standard, wrote, “Ultimately, Pulse is a show that you’ll start and finish in one weekend, but have forgotten by the next.” While What to Watch’s Sarabeth Pollock penned, “Pulse deftly balances the organized chaos of a Level 1 trauma center with the complicated personal and professional lives of the people who work there, culminating in a satisfying and heart-pounding experience.”

