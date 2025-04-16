It’s been two long, clicker-free years, but The Last of Us is finally back, and the early Rotten Tomatoes score for season 2 is already raising eyebrows (in a good way). Sure, it may not have completely matched the sky-high rating of season 1, but it’s still sitting pretty in critical darling territory.

With Joel and Ellie returning after their morally messy hospital exit and a truth-bending finale that still has fans spiraling, season 2 is diving headfirst into complicated emotions, new faces, and, no doubt, more heartache. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back to break us all over again, joined by some seriously exciting cast additions like Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced.

And yes, Jeffrey Wright is here to elevate the tension even further. The buzz? Real. The hype? Earned. The reviews? Rolling in with plenty of praise and just a dash of emotional damage. If you thought season 1 was intense, just wait. This season might not be perfect by the numbers, but it’s already shaping up to be another beautifully brutal ride.

The Last of Us Season 2’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Fresh

The Last of Us Season 2 came swinging, machete and all, with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a glowing endorsement in the world of apocalyptic fungi, but it still lags slightly behind Season 1’s pristine 96%. So, is this a sophomore slump or just the result of insanely high expectations? Probably a bit of both. The first season was lightning in a bottle, emotional trauma, gritty survival, Pedro Pascal with sad dad energy hard to beat.

Critics are still mostly head over boots for Season 2. The word on the wasteland is that this chapter ups the stakes, digs deeper into the moral muck, and lets Ellie take center stage in the best way possible. The show still has that perfect combo of storytelling heartbreak and occasional infected face-biting chaos. And let’s not forget the new cast additions, Kaitlyn Dever, Jeffrey Wright, and Isabela Merced, who are all joining the fungal fray.

While the 92% score might seem “lower,” it’s like comparing two flavors of ice cream that both slap. One just has an extra fudge swirl. As more critics and fans weigh in, things could shift, but as it stands, Season 2 looks pretty fresh. It’s still one of the most highly rated HBO dramas, with a little more grit and grief this time. Buckle up.

Why Critics Are Still Obsessed With The Last of Us Season 2?

Let’s be honest, expectations were sky-high. Like, Cordyceps-spore-floating-in-the-air high. And still, Season 2 of The Last of Us managed to impress the majority of critics with its bigger emotional swings, louder action, and even darker storytelling. HBO didn’t just deliver a sequel; they dropped a bombshell of grief, rage, and moral ambiguity, and critics love it.

Pedro Pascal is still crushing it with that rugged dad energy, but this season? It’s Bella Ramsey’s time to go full apocalypse mode. Multiple reviews say Ellie’s character arc in Season 2 is raw, risky, and powerful. Ramsey takes Ellie to some “holy crap” places, especially for folks who haven’t played the game. And while video game fans know what’s coming (and might still be emotionally scarred from 2020), the show seems determined to tell that story with gut-punching precision.

Critics also applaud how Season 2 refuses to play it safe. It leans into the controversial stuff, the hard stuff, the kind of moments that divide fanbases and generate think pieces. It’s HBO drama in its full chaotic glory. From the quiet heartbreak to the explosive violence, the season pushes limits without losing heart.

So yeah, the score’s a little lower, but the ambition? Sky high.

