The zombie infection may spread slowly across the post-apocalyptic US, but The Last of Us series isn’t slowing down. Just ahead of the hotly anticipated season 2 premiere on April 13, HBO has confirmed that Joel and Ellie’s journey will continue, confirming season 3 is officially a go (via Variety). What started as a haunting video game saga has evolved into one of HBO’s crown jewels, and the network isn’t letting go of that torch anytime soon.

The Last Of Us: A Show That Shattered Expectations

Season 1 set the bar sky-high, adapting Naughty Dog’s first game with chilling precision and emotional weight. With Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey leading the charge as the hardened survivor Joel and the fiercely resilient Ellie, the series became both a critical darling and a ratings juggernaut. With early praise already pouring in for the seven new episodes of season 2, it’s no wonder HBO is doubling down.

Season 2 Only Scratches The Surface Of Part II

While HBO hasn’t locked in how many episodes season 3 will contain or when we’ll dive back into the infected wastelands, the announcement alone is enough to stir excitement. Behind the scenes, the creative duo of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the minds steering both the show and the original game narrative, seem more energized than ever.

“We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of THE LAST OF US with season three!” Mazin said, per ScreenRant.

Druckmann, on the other hand, thanked the fans, “To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of THE LAST OF US!”

Season 2 draws from The Last of Us Part II, but it only covers a slice of that sprawling, emotionally complex story. It’s been made clear that the adaptation of the sequel game won’t be rushed into a single season; it’s going to unfold across multiple installments. And while season 3 is locked in, there’s no indication that it’ll be the final chapter. In fact, Mazin hinted that there’s more ground to cover beyond it.

No Stretching The Story

It has been clearly stated that the creators won’t go beyond the source material. Mazin has been upfront that the show won’t continue past the events of The Last of Us Part II. So, for fans worried about filler arcs or forced extensions, that’s a promise that keeps the story’s integrity intact. The Last of Us, with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is already lighting up the internet ahead of season 2’s debut, it’s safe to say it still has plenty of mileage left.

