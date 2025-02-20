The Last of Us Season 2, the highly-awaited sequel to HBO’s superhit post-apocalyptic series, is all set to return this year. The second season is set five years after the first season’s events. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other in a world that is even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The second season of HBO’s Emmy-winning original drama series will feature seven episodes. The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Monday, April 14, 2025, and will be available to stream on JioHotstar in India. The show will also debut on HBO on April 13, 2025, in the U.S.

The returning cast for season two includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. The previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us is based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles and is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells, with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies are PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

