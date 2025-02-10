Pedro Pascal, Hollywood’s current darling, has worked in seemingly everything from HBO’s Game of Thrones and The Last of Us to the DCEU’s Wonder Woman 1984, and Star Wars’ The Mandalorian. Now, he is ready to don the blue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero flick The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, Pascal’s path to success wasn’t always this smooth, and his career began with its fair share of struggles.

At one point, he even had to rely on his childhood friend and fellow actor Sarah Paulson, who generously helped him financially and even offered him a place to stay when he couldn’t afford rent. But Pascal’s struggle wasn’t just financial — it was also about building credibility in an industry where he had yet to make a significant impact. And a surprising revelation unveiled that The Dark Knight himself, Christian Bale, unknowingly played a part in boosting the career of the Narcos star.

The 49-year-old admits to fibbing about securing roles in big projects, using lies as a means of appearing more successful than he was at the time. He recently opened up about telling outrageous lies that came handy in landing him roles when it used to be an uphill battle. One of these fabrications included pretending to be Bale, unbeknownst to the latter, or the producers. According to Pascal, he had long admired Bale’s work and used the actor as a point of reference to fuel his own ambition.

“I remember trying to convince somebody that I was Christian Bale on the poster of Empire of the Sun,” Pascal disclosed in The A24 Podcast, laughing at his audacity. “And speaking of our beloved David Lynch, I told everyone that I was going to be in Twin Peaks before it premiered,” he added, remembering the memory of the legendary Mulholland Drive filmmaker. “Those lies always caught up to me, by the way, in a terrible way.”

The Chilean actor’s breakthrough came when he played a minor role in the cult Sarah Michelle Geller show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Now, with his repertoire loaded with work across every major franchise, studio, and streaming giant, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star has evolved into a force to be reckoned with.

Fresh off the successes of Gladiator II and The Wild Robot, Pedro Pascal has a busy year ahead of him with the second season of The Last of Us and The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to heat up our summer of 2025. Pascal will portray the lead role of Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards in the film, alongside Vanessa Kirby.

