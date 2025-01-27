Did you know Pedro Pascal got an eye infection after fans started recreating his brutal Game of Thrones death in selfies? What started as innocent fun quickly turned into a cautionary tale about the price of fame.

Let’s rewind a bit. Before Pedro was a Mandalorian or a Last of Us survivor, he made his mark in Westeros as Oberyn Martell. For fans, his role in Game of Thrones was unforgettable, especially his grisly, eye-popping (literally) death. But little did Pascal know, his character’s gruesome end would inspire some pretty wild fan interactions—and one of them landed him with an eye infection.

“I remember, earlier on, because of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the way my character died — speaking of touching — people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” Pascal shared during The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Roundtable. At first, he was happy to share the excitement of the show’s success and let fans snap photos. But then, his enthusiastic participation in these bizarre selfies caught up with him. “I remember getting a bit of an eye infection,” he admitted with a grin.

Yes, that’s right, fans loved his brutal death scene so much that they reenacted it with their thumbs poking at his eyes for selfies. Pascal had no idea that his generosity would have unexpected health consequences. It’s the price of fame, I guess?

But even though he’s now a household name – The Mandalorian and The Last of Us – Pascal still finds the whole thing surreal. “It’s an honor to be a part of these huge franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars, but I’m still getting used to people recognizing me,” he quipped.

During a recent Saturday Night Live monologue, Pascal even joked about one fan encounter. “The other day, some guy stopped me on the street and said, ‘my son loves The Mandalorian.’ And the next thing I know, I’m FaceTiming with this six-year-old who has no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show.” Kids probably know the Mandalorian voice, but they have zero clue who’s behind the helmet.

So, what does all this mean? Well, while Pascal’s fame skyrocketed, it turns out that even a Game of Thrones death scene can lead to some unexpected consequences. From selfies gone wrong to face-time calls with kids only interested in the voice, Pascal’s journey through Hollywood has been filled with laughs, lessons, and one very uncomfortable eye infection. Ah, the price of stardom.

