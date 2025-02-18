With the 29th season of The Bachelor, Grant Ellis is on the path of searching for his true love from amongst the countless talented and smart women. The 2025 season started with 25 women vying for a chance to woo him and at the beginning of episode four only ten of them remained.

After two women were eliminated and one chose to quit the show, seven of the contestants remain going into the next episode. Here’s which women were evicted and sent home by Grant Ellis in the fourth episode and which of them chose to leave of her own accord and the actual reason behind it.

The Bachelor Season 29: Which Contestants Went Home After Elimination?

Rose, a 27 year old registered nurse from Chicago, quit the show after she had a fallout with co-contestant Carolina. During the last episode, Carolina told Grant that he had been thinking of Rose when he was dancing with her. She told him that Rose was the one who shared this with her. Grant cleared it up and said to Carolina that this was a lie and it didn’t happen.

In the latest episode, Rose confronts Carolina and disclosed that she now has no future with Grant because of her. She ranted, “Your actions really set me back, you backstabbed me. You f*cking did me dirty.” She walked off and said, “I want to go home.” Rose then had a quick chat with Grant.

She told him, “I had a breaking point. It is in my best interests to go home.” Grant escorted her out and told the others that he respected her decision. On to the elimination, Natalie, a 25 year old PhD student from Louisville, Kentucky was sent home and she walked back with tears in her eyes.

Parisa, a 29 year old pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan was the next one to be eliminated. “I’m so confused. Did I talk about rocks too much?” she said, referring to her reveal of hobby of collecting rocks.

The Bachelor Season 29: Which Women Remain Vying For Grant Ellis?

Dina, a 31-year-old attorney from Chicago, and Sarafiena, a 29 year old associate media director from New York were safe since they received date roses from Grant. Apart from them, the five women still in the running are Litia, a 31 year old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah and Juliana, a 28 year old client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts.

Up next, there is Alexe, a 27 year old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick and Zoe, a 27 year old tech engineer and model from New York. Lastly, there is Carolina, who is a 28 year old public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. This makes up the seven women still on the show.

