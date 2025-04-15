: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: preg_match(): Passing null to parameter #2 ($subject) of type string is deprecated inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: preg_match(): Passing null to parameter #2 ($subject) of type string is deprecated inon line

The wait is finally over, folks; The Last of Us season 2 is here, and episode 1 just kicked the door wide open like a clicker on caffeine. After over a year of fan theories, emotional recovery from season 1’s finale, and endless debates over golf clubs (you know the one), we’re back in the brutal, beautiful world of Joel and Ellie. And wow, talk about a heavy return. Season 2 wastes zero time, jumping five years forward, dropping us right into Jackson’s coziest post-apocalyptic community, and layering in emotional tension like HBO knows we missed the heartbreak.

Episode 1 doesn’t just catch us up, it reminds us why this series hits so hard. Joel’s haunted past, Ellie’s quiet rage, the unspoken things between them… it’s all simmering beneath the surface. And then, there’s Abby, whose arrival signals that the storm’s only just begun. We’ve barely scratched the surface, but if this premiere is anything to go by, season 2 is about to be an unforgettable ride.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

If you’ve already spiraled emotionally from The Last of Us season 2 premiere (join the club), then you’re probably counting down the minutes till episode 2 drops, and yes, we’ve got you covered. Episode 2 is set to air on Monday, April 21, 2025, in the UK, with the exact early-bird zombie-friendly timing as always: 2 am BST on Sky and NOW, right after its US debut on HBO Sunday night.

Too sleepy to stay up for fungus-fueled trauma? No worries. You can catch it on demand anytime Monday or hold out for the official Sky Atlantic airing at 9 pm BST, prime time for popcorn, blankets, and existential dread.

The season is keeping things tight with just seven episodes, so every Monday until May 26 is sacred. That gives us a month and a half of emotional damage, brutal character arcs, and maybe, just maybe, a little hope (but probably not). Set your alarms, charge your devices, and prep your feelings. Episode 2 is coming, and it won’t hold back.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 Ending Explained

Season 2 of The Last of Us kicks off with Episode 1, titled “Future Days,” plunging us back into the post-apocalyptic world five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie are now settled in Jackson, Wyoming, but their relationship is strained due to Joel’s past actions and the secrets he’s keeping.

Ellie, now 19, is training as a fighter and developing a budding romance with her friend Dina. Meanwhile, Joel is grappling with guilt and seeking therapy from Gail, a therapist who harbors resentment towards him for killing her husband, Eugene, after he became infected .​

The episode introduces Abby, a new character seeking revenge against Joel for the massacre at the Firefly hospital, where her father was among those killed. As tensions rise, a New Year’s Eve party in Jackson becomes a pivotal moment, highlighting the evolving dynamics between characters and setting the stage for the season’s central conflicts.

“Future Days” sets a compelling tone for the season, blending emotional depth with the looming threats of revenge and evolving dangers in the world of The Last of Us.

