For months, there have been several rumors about which names would be joining the television adaptation of the iconic franchise Harry Potter. While many reports have circulated recently, the time for doubts is over, with HBO officially announcing the cast of six key characters of the adaptation.

From Dumbledore and Snape to McGonagall and Hagrid, some exciting names have joined the controversial television series. While most of the casting has gotten a decent response, one particular casting has received flak for race swapping again. Here are which actors will be playing the roles.

Harry Potter TV Adaptation: HBO Announces Cast Of Anticipated Adaptation

The fans are partly excited about seeing Harry Potter brought to life again with longer episodes instead of 2 to 3 hour films which had limited time and thus a lot of character and storylines were cut. But the casting was brilliant and so was the acting and the VFX, thus making Harry Potter a cult film franchise. As for the adaptation, the excitement is also shrouded in worry.

Avid supporters of the Harry Potter franchise are not sure if the upcoming series will do justice to the beloved story and characters. Just like the film, the series will be based on the Harry Potter books. HBO, which is the home of the show, announced the casting of six key characters of the universe.

John Lithgow has been cast in the role of Albus Dumbledore. This wasn’t a surprise since the actor himself had confirmed that he would be taking on the character a few weeks ago. Dumbledore has been a major character of the films and the books, as fans and supporters are already well aware.

John would be taking over the iconic role from Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, who played the Hogwarts headmaster in the films. Up next, Janet McTeer will essay the role of Minerva McGonagall. The absolutely adored professor was played by Maggie Smith in the much-loved film franchise.

Paapa Essiedu is set to play the role of Severus Snape and is the most controversial casting announcement. Fans are appalled that the casting department race swapped the misunderstood character. The late Alan Rickman breathed life into the role and has been revered ever since.

Nick Frost will portray Rubeus Hagrid, the housekeeper of Hogwarts and Harry’s beloved caretaker. Robbie Coltrane essayed the role with utmost aplomb. Luke Thallon will be seen as Quirinus Quirrell. In the films, the role was essayed by Ian Hart. Lastly, Paul Whitehouse will be seen as Argus Filch, the Hogwarts caretaker who was often seen with his cat and lamp.

David Bradley portrayed the role in the films. Other main roles like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and Ron Weasley are yet to be announced. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Rupert Grint starred as the four students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

