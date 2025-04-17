Few things hit harder than the ache of unfinished stories, especially when it comes to a show that’s not just good but nearly perfect. Kingdom – the South Korean horror series that’s been haunting Netflix queues and fan forums since 2019. With a jaw-dropping 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear this isn’t your average zombie fare. This is high-stakes, high-quality storytelling with a historical twist.

Zombies Meet Political Intrigue

The show made its mark quickly, unleashing its first two seasons back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, followed by a tantalizing special episode, Ashin of the North, in 2021. But now it has become a complete MIA for which fans are understandably growing restless.

The Kingdom, set in a plague-ridden Joseon dynasty, centers around a kingdom in chaos and a crown prince fighting to protect his people from an outbreak far more sinister than it seems. The suspense, politics, undead, and, yes, the unforgettable traditional hats have all combined to turn casual viewers into obsessed evangelists.

The series, which starred heavyweights like Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, and Kim Hye-jun, blended rich character development with nail-biting tension. It’s no wonder fans are begging for more, flooding social media with demands for a third season.

No Green Light For Kingdom

Critics and fans alike praised its tight storytelling and compelling characters. One viewer wrote on Reddit, “I think they pulled the plug quietly. Shame. It was special amongst other zombie titles. Really great show. I recently read that Black Summer got canceled, which is also disappointing. It was actually decent; quite great at times. I think Hollywood is starting to notice that the zombie fandom is weathering away.”

Another said, “Just finished season 2 episode 2. Wtf how is there not another season. This show is incredible!!!!.” A third echoed, “Guys let’s just spam the netflix Korea channel with kingdom season 3 requests lol.”

Another penned, “I watched this show for the first time and just finished it tonight. I am so beyond sad it’s not being renewed 😭 it’s so amazing.”

Behind the Curtain: Pressure on the Creators

The creators haven’t ruled out a return, though they’ve been candid about the pressure of delivering something that can live up to such high expectations. Writer Kim Eun-hee has spoken about the challenge of pleasing everyone when the bar has been set this high. “I would be lying if there’s no pressure. Pressure is inevitable at this point. However, I do feel that it is nearly impossible to create something that, if you show the content to 100 people, all of them love it,” she said, per Unilad.

And really, who could blame her? The horror genre doesn’t often get this kind of praise, let alone in a period piece format.

Check out Kingdom trailer here

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Daredevil: Born Again Ending Explained: Vanessa’s Master Plan, Foggy’s Fate & Matt’s Gritty Comeback Tease A Wild Season 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News