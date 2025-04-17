Wondering what to watch this week? We’ve got you covered with a fresh list of must-see picks. ZEE5 brings two exciting films: one, a Malayalam sports drama, and the other, a Hindi cybercrime thriller. Over on Apple TV+, there’s a gripping series about a former criminal trying to turn his life around.

Tentkotta features a Tamil mystery revolving around a missing person, while Jio Hotstar offers a tense series centered on a kidnapping. Netflix serves up a cowboy-themed series along with another focused on a diamond heist. Prime Video adds to the mix with a chilling horror film. Curious for more? Scroll down for the full list.

Jio Hotstar

The Stolen Girl (English)

Release Date: April 16, 2025

Directed by Eva Husson and based on Alex Dahl’s novel Playdate, the film follows the harrowing abduction of a child during a playdate and the desperate efforts to bring the child home.

Netflix

Ransom Canyon (English)

Release Date: April 17, 2025

Ransom Canyon is a Western romantic TV series that unfolds in Texas, centered around a “will-they-won’t-they” love story set against a generational land feud between three families.

The Diamond Heist (English)

Release Date: April 16, 2025

This true crime documentary miniseries spans just three episodes and centers on a diamond heist from the year 2000, but unbeknownst to the would-be thieves, however, the police are already watching their every move.

Prime Video

Khauf (Hindi)

Release Date: April 17, 2025

Khauf is a horror series that follows a young woman who moves into a new hostel, only to be warned by her neighbors about a mysterious force lurking within. Initially skeptical, she soon begins to experience its terrifying effects firsthand. As the danger intensifies, the question remains, can she escape its grip?

ZEE5

Daveed (Malayalam)

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Daveed, starring Antony Varghese, is a sports action drama about a bouncer who, driven by a fierce rivalry with a Turkish boxer, sets out to become a boxer himself.

Logout (Hindi)

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Logout is a cybercrime drama about an influencer whose life spirals out of control after a fan steals his phone and begins manipulating him, disrupting both his personal and professional worlds.

Apple TV Plus

Government Cheese (English) Season 1 Episodes 1 to 4

Release Date: April 16, 2025

Government Cheese is a series about a former convict who invents a self-sharpening power drill, while grappling with family conflicts, financial hardships, and clashes with outlaws.

Aha Tamil

Yamakaathaghi (Tamil)

Release Date: April 14, 2025

After a heated argument with her father, a young girl suffering from a breathing condition is found hanging in her room. But her body is still in the house, refusing to leave until hidden truths come to light.

Tentkotta

Gentlewoman (Tamil)

Release Date: April 14, 2025

An insurance agent goes missing, and one of his clients files a case with the police. She claims they had been having an affair even before his marriage, and continued it afterward. What could have happened to him? Is the wife involved? Or is the girlfriend the culprit? Or is there something else going on?

Lionsgate play

Fight or Flight (English)

Release Date: April 17, 2025

Fight or Flight is an action thriller about a mercenary assigned to track down a high-value target aboard a flight. But things take a deadly turn when he discovers the plane is also carrying elite assassins, out to eliminate them both.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Hulu April 2025 Schedule: Interstellar, The Kardashians S6 Finale & Everything Else To Stream On The Platform Next Month

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News