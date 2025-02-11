Antony Varghese, fondly known as Pepe by his fans, has established himself as an action icon among the young Malayalam film audience. This persona was shaped by his debut performance as Pepe in Angamaly Diaries, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and further solidified through films like Ajagajantharam, RDX, Kondal, and more. Joining this lineup is his upcoming film Daveed, directed by Govind Vishnu, where Antony will take on the role of a boxer.

Antony Varghese recently gave an interview to the YouTube channel Movie World Media as part of the promotions for Daveed. In the interview, he revealed that he obtained a professional boxing license for the film, admitting that boxing was a significant challenge for him. His character, Aashiq Abu, is a lazy individual, and Antony noted that it was easy to connect with the character as he considers himself somewhat lazy in real life. However, the physical transformation for the role was no easy feat.

Antony underwent a dramatic weight loss, shedding nearly 23 kilograms to prepare for the climax of Daveed. His weight dropped from 96 kilograms to 74 kilograms, a journey he described as incredibly demanding. He had to use the water-cut method to achieve six-pack abs, a process he explained during the interview. It involved starting with 10 liters of water mixed with salt daily and gradually reducing the intake to 8 liters, 6 liters, and so on and so forth, aiming to lose weight without losing muscle mass.

Antony admitted this was one of the most challenging experiences of his life and expressed newfound respect for actors like Unni Mukundan who maintain such rigorous fitness regimens. Reflecting on the process, he said, ‘It was a tough journey, but eventually, the film became a part of my life.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: NTR Jr’s Chuttamalle Goes Global As Ed Sheeran & Shilpa Rao Sings Viral Hit During Bengaluru Concert

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News