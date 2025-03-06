Venkatesh single-handedly dominated the box office this Sankranti for Tollywood. Despite big films in competition, Sankranthiki Vasthunam displayed unreal dominance and fetched exciting feats during its theatrical run. After emerging as the first Telugu blockbuster of 2025, the film has now arrived on OTT and digitally, too, it has started its record-breaking spree. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Positive reception on OTT

For those who aren’t aware, the Sankranti blockbuster of the year premiered on Zee5 on March 1. After theatrical success, there was huge anticipation for the film’s digital release. So, the premiere received a solid response. Apart from the original Telugu version, the film also opened to a good response for the other dubbed versions. This is quite surprising because films directed by Anil Ravipudi usually receive their share of criticism on OTT.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam creates record on Zee5

As officially shared, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has created history on Zee5 by registering the biggest opening. In the first 48 hours, it was streamed for over 200 million minutes, which is the highest ever for the platform. Such a response indicates the buzz among the viewers, and since word-of-mouth is positive, it is expected to fetch impressive numbers in the coming days.

Interestingly, Tollywood biggies like RRR (no Hindi version) and HanuMan are also on Zee5, but they couldn’t fetch such big numbers in streaming. So, it’s a big achievement for Venkatesh and the team.

Glorious box office run

Sankranthiki Vasthunam released in a clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. Despite such big competitors, the Venkatesh starrer emerged victorious and enjoyed the love and appreciation from the audience. Made on a moderate budget of 50 crores, the film earned over 185 crore net at the Indian box office, securing a super-duper hit verdict as per Koimoi parameters.

Globally, it scored above 250 crore gross, thus becoming the first film of Venkatesh to do so. It also surpassed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s 252.54 crore gross to be the highest-grossing film ever among the grossers of senior Telugu heroes.

