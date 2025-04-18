Pat Sajak is back to host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for the final time and fans are excited for his last stint on the game show. He previously hosted the regular edition of Wheel of Fortune but exited from it. Ryan Seacrest then took over as the host and has been receiving quite a good response.

But the final season hosted by Pat has seen more than one push back from the network and production. The fifth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was supposed to air in 2024 but was postponed twice. Now, it’s slated for release this year and here’s everything we know about the newest edition.

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune 5: Premiere Date & Contestants

Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will premiere on April 30, 2025 at 8 pm on ABC. Every new episode will stream on Hulu the day after it airs on the network. Pat Sajak and Vanna White co-host the game show and will be returning to do their job as fans wait to witness another exciting season.

Ken Jennigns hosted Jeopardy Masters will be airing right after Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, thus giving game show watchers a double treat. As for the participants, there’s a brand-new lineup of participants who will be competing to win the title of the popular games series this new season.

The contestants are Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh and Rainn Wilson. The winner will get to donate $1 million to the charity of their choice, using their star power as well as intelligence.

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune 5: Why Was Release Delayed?

While the fifth season is now ready for release, it is no secret that things were not as rosy last year when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was supposed to release on October 14, 2024, and then on October 25. Neither of the dates worked out and Pat’s final hosting season was pushed to 2025. A report from last year shed light on this decision and why it even happened.

According to The US Sun, it was an “ABC network decision and Sony TV.” A source told the portal, “The Wheel producers and Pat are at the mercy of the network’s schedule. Football is always going to come first. It’s the most profitable thing on television.” It was stated that Pat and Sony would have preferred to air the episodes closer to filming, but it didn’t exactly happen.

Even though “it makes Pat’s eventual exit from the franchise look like a long goodbye,” the source said “that was never the intention.” Regardless, now that things have been sorted and the episodes are ready for release, fans can look forward to the last ride Pat takes on the popular game show.

