David Beckham To Ryan Seacrest, Hollywood Celebrities Who Launched Their Own Grooming Line

In the last few years, the male grooming market has been experiencing a boom. Average male’s vanity kit expanded to include cleansers, moisturisers, anti-ageing serums, beard oil, hair pomade and much more. Now several male Hollywood celebrities are cashing on the opportunity with their own grooming lines.

Rob Lowe

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe, who is well-known for films like The Outsiders, Class, The Hotel New Hampshire, Oxford Blues, St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night…, and Square Dance, forayed into the male grooming sector. He launched his own Profile 4 Men Skincare a few years ago. His line includes products like anti-ageing serum, a cleanser, a shaving gel, a moisturiser, eye serum and cologne.

Ryan Seacrest

Hollywood actor Ryan Seacrest, who hosts programs on multiple media platforms including American Idol, American Top 40, and On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, has also entered into the Male grooming market. He teamed up with celebrity dermatologist Dr Harold Lancer and launched his own skincare line Polished by Dr Lancer. His product includes oil-free moisturiser, a daily micro-scrub, anti-ageing serum and a lip balm with SPF, all specifically created for men. He also launched a multi-step skin regimen which is perfect for the metros*xual man.

David Beckham

David Beckham is not just a sports start but also a style icon. Following on the footsteps of his wife Victoria Beckham, he also launched his own grooming line, House 99. Under his grooming line, he has launched products like moisturisers, face washes, hair pomade and beard oil. His products are available in 19 countries now.

Will Ferrell

Hollywood actor-comedian is also not behind when it comes to launching his own grooming line. Even though doesn’t have a full-blown grooming line like the other celebrities, he has launched a sunscreen Will Ferrell’s Super Mega Sexy Hot Tan. He had teamed up with skin scientists and a retired astronaut to create the product.

Smokey Robinson

Hollywood singer-songwriter, who is the founder and frontman of the Motown vocal group the Miracles, launched Skinphonic along with his wife Frances. The brand has products named ‘Get Ready Cause Here I Come’ feature a cleanser, serum, eye therapy cream, and a hydrating moisturiser.

