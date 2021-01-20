Bollywood is a go-to place for fashion inspiration. From Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee to Ritu Kumar and Masaba Gupta, some of these designers are far from our reach. Another ace designer is Shehla Khan who was worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and others.

Advertisement

Koimoi recently got in touch with Shehla who spilled some celebrity secrets. She recently styles Alaya F for one of her campaigns and her designer pieces are the talk of the town. Ask her about Kiara Advani’s style, Khan says, “She’s very versatile and open to suggestions. Also, she can carry off everything pretty much.”

Advertisement

Shehla Khan went all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her fashion sense. She said, “She’s the most beautiful woman. I always say she would look good in even a paper bag. However, she is very simple in her style and enjoys all kinds of looks as per occasions.”

Talking about Tara Sutaria, Shehla Khan shared that they both bond over their love for whites. “We both share a great love for everything white. We have always connected on this! She’s a very sweet girl and trusts that whatever I make, will work.”

Ask her about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shehla adds, “I don’t know her personally but according to me, it has to be a unique creation always. I would always make a stand out design for her because of her vivacious personality!”

But what do celebrities prioritise when they come up with a need? “It really depends on the occasion. Also usually they would have an idea as to what they feel like wearing – whether it’s Indian, that is, sari, lehenga, Anarkali or Shahrara or like a western gown, a dress or pantsuit.”

Must Read: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter To Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor – Couples Twin On Deepika Padukone’s Birthday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube