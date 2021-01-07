The year 2020 has got us all craving for a vacation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown resulted in all of us being locked up in our homes. But, as the lockdown was lifted, many Bollywood celebrities took off on holiday, and we all secretly went on a virtual trip to the Maldives. Along with the panoramic views, what took our breath away was the fashion game of these celebrities. Well, the bikini-clad actresses were sure a sight to behold, but our actors too were nothing less. From Tiger Shroff to Varun Dhawan we have a list of actors who will definitely get you drooling over their chiseled hot-bod.

Keep scrolling further and make sure to turn on your AC as the temperature is going to rise. So here we go!

Varun Dhawan

Well, the actor effortlessly looks straight out of our dreams. If ‘sapno ka rajkumar’ had a face, then it had to be Mr. Dhawan. Just look at the man staring right at you from half soaked into the pool.

Men do not have to do much when it comes to looking amazing. Even in the picture above, Varun Dhawan’s bare body itself is doing wonders. Although the Neon orange shorts is a win-win, his sharp abs act like a cherry on the cake.

Ishaan Khatter

Guys, please take notes from Ishaan here! The way he has kept his look casual yet funky is what we love and would want you all to take cues for your next vacay. The white shorts paired with a multi-coloured geometrical print shirt is absolutely on-point.

Tiger Shroff

Can this man stop looking hotter with every picture? Well, I cannot decide whether to look at his perfectly carved 6 pack abs or the bright yellow trunks which makes him look nothing less than a god of perfection. Okay! I can feel my heartbeat pacing, can you feel yours?

Sidharth Malhotra

Another chocolate boy whose wink is sure making our hearts melt. Perfect hair, perfect body and Oh! So perfect dive into the water makes us want to dive in right there with him. Also, Sidharth’s electric blue shorts are making sure our eyes are glued on him.

Now, you tell us which actor is making you drool the most from their Maldives getaway pictures? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

