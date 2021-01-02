It’s never a bad idea to ring in the New Year’s with vitamin ‘sea’, really. Or is it? Not that I think of. Ananya Panday is currently chilling in the Maldives and we are crushing over her wardrobe and newlywed brides who are planning their honeymoon can take inspiration from her for a subtle yet chic fashion statement!

Lately, we have seen a lot of Bollywood celebrities going to the Maldives and uploading their beautiful pictures highlighting the scenic beauty of the place.

Ananya Panday is one of the most successful and talked about Gen Z actresses and I absolutely love her chic wardrobe. The Khaali Peeli actress loves to mix and match colours and her Instagram feed is so colourful. Her Maldives pictures are a treat to our sore eyes!

Now, if you’re someone who is getting married soon or is already married, and are planning a honeymoon trip, Ananya Panday’s wardrobe is something you can take inspiration from.

Take a look:

A nice bikini set is a must if you’re going for your honeymoon by the sea or a pool. Ananya Panday kept her look makeup-free with a big bright smile and we are in awe of her!

You’re never too old for frills. The Khaali Peeli actress wore a frilled short skirt and paired it with a matching crop top. She accessorised her look with a hat that complimented her outfit really well!

A bright tie and dye actress as you celebrate something major in life is a total YES. Ananya Panday paired her mini tie and dye dress with a kodi stone necklace and kept it all raw and real with a bare face!

Bright black and yellow sunflower bikini on your honeymoon, TOTALLY. The 22-year-old actress paired her bikini set with cat-eye sleek sunglasses and it changed the vibe of her outfit and made it look so chic yet glam!

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s Maldives wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

