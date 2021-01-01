Welcome, 2021! While we are just celebrating the New Year, actress Vidya Balan is also ringing in her 41st birthday. Since her first Bollywood movie, Parineeta back in 2005, Vidya has impressed us with her acting talent on the silver screen.

Advertisement

But that’s just not it! Besides creating magic at the box office and setting the registers ringing, Balan is also someone to look for fashion inspiration. Before anyone says “WHAT!”, ler’s be honest – the diva knows her style when it comes to being draped in nine yards of silk, cotton and more.

Advertisement

For the majority of her movie promotions and public appearances, Vidya Balan (and her stylists) opts for desi looks mainly consisting of saree. And not just plain, simple ones. The actress is known to take a risky path with this too and dons some designs we never would be able to pull off.

Today on Vidya Balan’s birthday, we bring you the 7 times she rocked in sarees that consisted of different prints like florals, patterns, lines and more. Check them out below.

A Kaleidoscope Of Colors

The actress recently wore this printed saree from the House Of Masaba. The clashing, vibrant colours makes you wish you had such a piece in your wardrobe. The actress and her stylist kept the look simple by pairing it with a solid black blouse, a statement ring and long earrings.

Rows Of Prints

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If I ever wore a saree with these prints, my family would ask me why have I draped a bedsheet around myself. But Vidya Balan looks stunning! The actress paired her multi-coloured (different shades of blue and brown) JJ Valaya saree with a blue blouse. She accessorized with a brown buckle belt and small earrings.

Prints With A Metallic Border

Another JJ Valaya creation that Vidya was a show stopper in. The actress showed how elegant one could look in nine-yard of silk in this black and white geometric print saree. A highlight of this piece is the gold metallic border and rust strip a little before it.

Red Polka Dot Saree

For the Tweak Summit 2020, Vidya Balan rocked a red and white polka dot saree from Satya Paul. Wondering why we love it? Well, look at the pallu and border leading to it. The beautiful lacey work is something I just can’t take my eyes off. She kept the look plain with no accessories, and we applaud it.

Sheer Florals

Vidya Balan wore a sheer floral print saree from ITRH, and we are at a loss of words. The smart use of a gold metallic blouse to compliment the print is commendable, and we praise the actress and her team of stylists. She fined her look with screw-jhumkaas earrings and no other jewellery.

Red Shibori Saree

For the digital promotions of her recent film Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan rocked a red saree from Studio Medium that featured a Shibori print. Shibori is an age-old technique of dying sarees by twisting them and getting the desired pattern. She accessorized with a neckpiece, ring and earrings.

Repetitive Prints

The actress once again showed us how easy it is for her to carry prints in this Bhumika Sharma creation. Pairing it with a maroon long-sleeved blouse, she wore no other accessories aside from heavy jhumkaas. That 1000W smile is more than enough.

I have a personal saree collection – not my moms or grandma’s but my own – and it’s doesn’t consider a single print even remotely like the ones Vidya Balan has rocked.

Happy Birthday, Vidya! Keep impressing us with such fashion, even more, this year and the ones to follow.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Deletes All Her Posts From Instagram, Facebook & Twitter, Leaving Everyone Shocked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube