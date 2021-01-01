Vidya Balan, who rose to fame after The Dirty Picture in 2011, broke in Bollywood in 2005 with Parineeta. Before entering in Bollywood, the actress was already a known name in Indian television industry as we had already seen her in that time’s one of the most popular sitcom Hum Paanch. Today, the actress is celebrating her 42nd birthday and on this occasion, we will reveal how she got to be a part of the cult show.

For the unversed, Vidya Balan joined Hum Paanch after a year of the show began airing. By the time, it was already a super hit show. Prior to Vidya Amita Nangia played the role of Radhika on Hum Paanch.

“I joined the cast one year into the launch and yet they welcomed me with so much warmth. We had nicknames for each other which I, obviously, can’t share,” Vidya Balan said at a special 2016 reunion, to mark the silver jubilee of Zee TV.

Vidya Balan added, “I had done a couple of ad films and was auditioning for television shows when Hum Paanch happened. The show was a huge hit when it first aired in 1995 and my mum, being an avid follower of the show, would always say that she’d like to see me in a show like Hum Paanch. One year later, I got a call from Ekta Kapoor who asked me if I would like to play the role of Radhika Mathur. My joy knew no bounds and I just wanted to scream and dance even before putting down the phone, but for some strange reason, I just said ‘Sure’.”

Sharing about the experience of working on the show, Vidya Balan earlier told Hindustan Times, “It was amazing how warm Shoma, Vandana and Bhairavi were. I was a very awkward teenager, who had never faced the camera properly, as I had done one amateur TV show.”

Well, we are glad that Vidya Balan was chosen for the show. We wish her a happy birthday and a happy New Year. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

