Fans have done crazy things to get a glimpse for Shah Rukh Khan and this time it’s a filmmaker from South Jayanth Seege S. We’ve heard weird anecdotes of how many directors have pitched stories to their favourite stars, and Jayanth’s story will surely find a place in that list.

Jayanth has landed outside Shah‘s Mannat in order to narrate a story to him. He’s waiting outside the bungalow with a placard in his hand. Not just this, Jayanth has also printed a super-cool posted of the film he wants to narrate to King Khan.

In his photo, he has embedded the text which reads, “Doing something completely bonkers and stupid to end this crazy year called 2020. I am outside #SRK house trying to get his attention for a dream called #ProjectX.”

It also says, “He might not even be in town but if anyone/everyone out there help this to reach him It’ll be awesome! Thanks and Happy New Year to all in advance.”

The placard in his photo reads, “Friends New Year Plans?? Me: PITCHING my script to SRK”. He captions the picture as, “I dream, therefore I am!”

Check out his post below:

Kannada actor Rakesh Maiya supported Jayanth Seege S by sharing his post and asking his followers to help him.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram and has shared a throwback picture with none other than King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. Now, as soon as the photo went viral on a photo-sharing website, fans started asking her to make an announcement about Pathan.

