Nora Fatehi has been the talk of the town since her ‘explosion’ in dance tracks like Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), O Saki Saki (Batla House) and Garmi (Street Dancer 3D). She was recently spotted leaving Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence, and since then the rumour-mills have started churning reports of a new friendship budding in B-town.

It’s the holiday season, and we all tend to spend most of the time with our loved ones. Nora‘s spotting at ARK’s place hints at either there’s a project in the process, or it’s the start of a special friendship.

Nora Fatehi wore an all-black ensemble and looked smoking hot in the same. The Street Dancer 3D actress wore a sheer black full-sleeved top and paired it with a thigh-high leather slit skirt and flaunted her curvaceous figure.

Nora carried a matching sling bag with her outfit and paired it with matching pumps to finish the look. In fact, the actresses’ black outfit can you be your perfect pick for New Year’s Eve, subtle yet sexy!

Staring the year with a bang, Nora Fatehi ruled the charts with her stellar performance in the super popular song ‘Garmi’ from Street Dancer. With her screen presence, signature step and unparalleled dancing skills, Nora Fatehi turned ‘Garmi’ into the song of the season.

After creating sparks with her talent in Street Dancer, Nora Fatehi piqued everyone’s interest with the announcement of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which unveils the unseen facades of her versatility as a performer. Nora will be seen taking on a never-seen-before character, which surely will be a treat for her fans.

