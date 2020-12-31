Ever since the beginning of 2020, Vikas Bahl’s Deadly, starring Amitabh Bachchan, has been in the news. While the makers were initially hoping to cast Katrina Kaif as the female lead, they turned their eyes towards Kriti Sanon once the Zero actress declined. The latest in now is that the makers are roping in south sensation, Rashmika Mandanna to play the part.

If this is true, Deadly will be the actress’ second project in Bollywood after Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She is reportedly charging the makers over Rs 5 crore for this film despite being a newbie in the Hindi film industry. Read on to know the tea we’ve got.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor wanted a well-known actress for Deadly, and director Vikas Bahl approached Rashmika Mandanna. A source told the portal, “Ekta wanted a prominent face to star in the film. Vikas offered it to Rashmika who liked the script. But she charges a whopping amount down South. Despite being a newcomer in Bollywood, she is being paid to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore for this film alone. The makers are happy with their decision and have locked her for the film.”

Adding that Vikas Bahl’s Deadly goes on floors once Rashmika Mandanna completes the schedule of Mission Majnu. The source said, “Rashmika has a good enough role in Mission Majnu but in Deadly, her role is meatier. She starts shooting for the Sidharth Malhotra starrer from February 2021 and wraps it up by April 2021. The plan is to kickstart filming Deadly immediately after. She will finish both her Bollywood films and juggle between this and her South films.”

An official announcement of her joining the cast is still awaited.

In other news, Rashmika Mandanna began shooting for Mission Majnu yesterday. The film written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, is an espionage thriller which sees Sidharth Malhotra play a RAW agent. Shantanu Bagchi will direct it.

