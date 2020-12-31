2020 has been a problematic year for most of us. This is why we are so excited to welcome 2021. While many Bollywood celebrities are vacationing with their near and dear ones, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan is ending the year snuggling with her family. The Jab We Met recently took to social media and posted some family pictures in which she is seen snuggling with Saif and baby Taimur Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite popular on social media with 5.5 million followers on Instagram. She keeps posting her pictures for her fans.

Advertisement

In the caption of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture… 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life… marching ahead… to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends… Love and hope from us. We love you all…Happy new year.”

The actress has recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan credited Saif for encouraging her to continue working through her second pregnancy. She said, “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”

Well, what’s your take on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable pictures? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Shreya Ghoshal (Dil Bechara) To Nikhita Gandhi (Love Aaj Kal) – Vote For The Best Playback Singer (Female)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube