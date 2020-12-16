Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a happy image of her favourite boys — husband and actor Saif Ali Khan along with his sons.

Kareena posted the picture on Instagram, which shows Saif posing with Taimur and Ibrahim.

“Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons,” Kareena captioned it.

In the picture, Saif, in a white kurta, he hugs Ibrahim and Taimur in the kitchen. The trio can be seen flashing smiles for the camera.

Ibrahim is Saif’s son from his first wife Amrita Singh, while he shares Taimur with Kareena. Saif and Kareena are currently expecting their second child.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and has given hubby’s name a fun pun in the caption.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a cream embellished saree paired with a hot pink blouse while Saif looks sharp in a classic black suit.

“My saif-haven,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now returned to Mumbai from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. She had joined the cast of Pawan Kriplani’s film Bhoot Police to spend some time with her husband. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.

