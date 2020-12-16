Actor Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing live and says he also misses touching the hands of fans at gigs.

The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live.

“I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste’s gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert,” he wrote with the image.

Ayushmann’s friends and fans loved the post, and started commenting. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji, while actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: “What a pic AK.”

The actor is currently busy shooting Abhishek Kapoor’s “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In the romantic movie, Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete. The film is expected to release next year.

Meanwhile, acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also a brand today. He attributes his success to his ability to be himself.

“I believe what has worked for me is that I decided to swim against the tide and was totally myself. I stayed true to who I am in real life while I was at it,” he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana says he believed that India was ready to see a different kind of entertaining cinema that was real, relatable and taboo-breaking “because I was ready to see such cinema, and I knew of many people who were having the same dialogue with me”.

Ayushmann Khurrana says he is fortunate that people have loved his brand of cinema, which has hugely contributed to his equity.

“I believed that India wanted to bring out and talk about societal issues openly. I’m fortunate that the audience loved my brand of cinema, engaged and participated with my beliefs. What people perceive my equity to be today, comes from me being unafraid about my choices as a human being. If I wasn’t the man who believed in the things that I have raised my voice for, people would have sensed a disconnect,” Ayushmann said.

