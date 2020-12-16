The Prakash Jha-starrer Matto Ki Saikal will have its US premiere at the 17th South Asian International Film Festival in New York, to be held this year from December 16 to 20.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the organisers have decided to have an online edition of the festival this year. Matto Ki Saikal will be available for watching on December 17 and 18, on the official website of SAIFF. The film will be available only in the US region.

“I was quite moved by the story of Matto, it is a simple story which beautifully reveals the complex layers of the Indian society living on the margins,” said Prakash Jha.

Matto Ki Saikil is about Matto, a daily-wage labourer. He travels to the city on his cycle to earn for his family of four. The film showcases how he and his family negotiate the simple pleasures of life.

The film is directed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra.

“The journey of this film has made me realise that I could tell this story with such simplicity only because I have lived these tales around me. I consider myself to be a part of the working class, and through the medium of cinema I am taking this opportunity to tell thier stories, stories of their dreams, sorrows and struggles. My heartfelt thanks to the jury of SAIFF for giving my film this opportunity. I truly hope everyone enjoys watching this tale of our times,” said M. Gani.

Matto Ki Saikil had its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival this year.

