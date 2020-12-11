Filmmaker Prakash Jha feels 2020 has been a revolutionary year, with OTT platforms emerging as a growing space to exhibit films as well as shows.

“2020 has been revolutionary. We have seen the medium of OTT sort of giving us the exhibition of feature films and web series,” Jha said.

“Having made feature films, all my life I found that web series gives you the latitude to be able to indulge in each and every character subplots and make them into important plots and spread your story. At the same time, each capsule has to be engaging, and has to entertain,” added the filmmaker.

Jha, along with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, was part of two-panel discussions on the dynamics of short films and the rise of the web series at the third edition of Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.

Ghosh opened up about the challenges he faced while making short films. “It took me six years to get my head wrapped around short films,” he said.

He continued: “I just couldn’t figure out how to tell a story in 12 minutes. How do you start? How do you get a middle and an end to a short film? What was really confusing me was the question that ‘why do I want to make a short film?’ What is a necessity? When you’re making a short film, you have to not only look at the content but the way it is delivered.”

Prakash Jha’s Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side is scoring some crazy streaming numbers as per the initial reports. But, the show has faced its fair share of controversies, including the one in which Karni Sena targeted it for hurting the Hindu sentiments.

In his latest interview, Jha has opened up about the non-issues which apparently were presented as controversies regarding the show. He also replies on the question of Karni Sena talking against the show.

At first, Prakash Jha denied of him getting any notice about Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side from Karni Sena. He said, “Did you get a notice from Karni Sena (about this)?” but then he was reminded about the video in which a person is threatening the makers of the show.

