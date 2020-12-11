Shikha Talsania who made her way to films with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma led Wake Up Sid has always been vocal about various things in the industry. One such cause that she has always spoken against is the beauty norms and the culture of body shaming. Shikha joined Koimoi exclusively and spoke about the same.

Shikha is right now gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 that also stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. The actor, when joined, Koimoi spoke about the fact that is Bollywood changing in terms of setting the beauty norms, especially for female actors.

When asked if it is changing, Shikha Talsania expressed that it is but not at the speed it actually should. She said, “I think it is, but it is changing at a very glacial speed. I don’t think it is changing very quickly. But there is definitely more acceptance and inclusiveness now. Which I think is great and the fact that I am still a working actor and very happily so, without compromising on any of my prerequisites, I think that is a statement enough to say this that it is changing for sure.”

Shikha Talsania also spoke about choosing characters and how she is instinctive at it. While on that she also revealed the big no she had while picking a character. “I think the only Big No I have is that I cannot play one-dimensional characters. It has to fun, something has to connect with me. And it does not have to be just the character, but the project has to, the story has to, the director, the co-stars, there are many different things. I don’t think I have ever really articulated that this is my process is when it comes to choosing parts. I have been very instinctive and well, so far hopefully it has done pretty well for me. And hopefully, it will do so I the future as well,” Talsania said.

Starring Shikha Talsania, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No 1 releases on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.

