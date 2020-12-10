Our favourite Bollywood actors appear in various roles and avatars on-screen, and we can’t help but fall in love with every character that they play. Some of them are Bollywood’s own ‘Son of Sardar’ and have donned the ‘Sikh’ look with utmost perfection!

From Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan, several A-lister Bollywood actors screen presence was as powerful and heavy as the Turban on their heads. Come, let us have a look at this list.

1. Salman Khan

Recently the first look of Bhaijaan’s movie Antim released and Salman Khan has once again managed to pace our heartbeats with his macho look as a Sikh cop in it. Well, this is not the first time that the Dabangg actor donned a Sikh look for his movie. Bhai was seen playing the character of a soldier in the movie Heroes in 2008. Also, we can’t deny the fact that he does carry the Turban with immense grace.

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood for a reason. He believes in bringing his character to life with the perfect portrayal on-screen. In his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, The Fanaa actor will be seen as a Punjabi guy. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. Well, the first look of Aamir from the film is already out, and we have to admit that he looks adorable even with the Pagdi and the long beard and moustache.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

It is impossible to not fall for Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Rocket Singh-Salesman Of The Year. The cute Punjabi munda that he is in the movie will instantly form a connection with you, and you will be forced to love him. He is the perfect example of a Sardar next door, and we would love to see more of him playing a Sikh character on-screen.

4. Saif Ali Khan

How can we miss out on Saif’s name in this list who taught all of us the meaning of true love through his film Love Aaj Kal? Be it the funky casual look or the turban look; The chote nawab always looks royal and adorable? Is there anyone who did not like his look in the movie? W doubt there will be any.

5. Ajay Devgn

Bollywood’s own Son of Sardar played a cheerful, happy-go-lucky Sikh man in Son Of Sardaar along with Sonakshi who played an equally cheerful sardarni. The movie sure tickled our funny bones, and Ajay looked super adorable in his character.

Who amongst these did you love the most in the Turban look? Also, feel free to share your favourites in the comments section below.

