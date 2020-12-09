Age is just a number, and this has been proven time and time again in Bollywood films. We usually see the film’s leading man being years, if not decades, senior to their female counterpart. But do you know there are Hindi films where the actress has more years to their name than the male?

From Ranbir Kapoor romancing his senior Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Akshay Kumar being paired opposite Rekha in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi – here a look at five Bollywood jodis where the leading was from a couple of years to a decade or so elder.

Akshaye Khanna – Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chahta Hai)

Dimple Kapadia is almost 18 years Akshaye Khanna’s senior and this age difference was beautifully woven into their relationship in Dil Chahta Hai. Even though it may have been uncomfortable seeing Akshay develop feelings for the senior actress, it doesn’t feel wrong or anything.

Akshay Kumar – Rekha (Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi)

More than a dozen years his senior, Rekha still looked right opposite Akshay Kumar in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Even though Rekha didn’t end up with Akki, the couple did make a stunning couple when they featured in scenes and songs together. FYI: The age difference between them is close to 13 years.

Ranbir Kapoor – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Ranbir Kapoor is nine years Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s junior, but that did little to NOTHING in lessening the sizzling chemistry between them. Those longing looks, the kisses and everything lovey-dovey would even – maybe – make you forget that Aishwarya was elder to Ranbir.

Arjun Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan (Ki & Ka)

This movie didn’t only challenge the stereotypical roles assigned to males and females but gave us an unseen jodi in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Even though Arjun is five years Kareena’s junior, the duo made us fall in love with their on-screen romance, nok-jok and arguments.

Ranbir Kapoor – Konkona Sen Sharma (Wake Up Sid)

Who doesn’t love this film? These two have a three year age difference between them but trust anyone who says that wasn’t visible in the movie at all. The way she motivates him to take charge of his life and helps him stand on his feet made us love them even more.

Which is your favourite on-screen Bollywood jodi where the actress is older to the male? Let us know in the comments below.

