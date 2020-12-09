There has always been a whole lot of excitement and intrigue surrounding debuts and debutantes in the Hindi film industry. While producers are always on the lookout to cast new faces, audiences are equally exhilarated to be mesmerised by the charming presence of new talent. The last few years saw a slew of newcomers coming to the fore and becoming a part of the mainstream and eventually emerging as the biggest stars of current times. While some of these newbies have belted out critically acclaimed performances, others have been a part of the some of the biggest money-spinners.

We bring to you a list of five such rising stars whose debut films in 2019 who have made a mark with their first films and have emerged as the most desirable newcomers:

Saiee M Manjrekar

The gorgeous and spunky Saiee M Manjrekar marked her acting debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in the third instalment of the popular action franchise, Dabangg. Dabangg 3, which is a prequel to its earlier instalments, saw her playing Chulbul Pandey’s love interest. With her performance and charm, she captured the attention of the audience. The film raked in the moolah and became one of the biggest grossers of 2019.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur forayed into commercial Hindi cinema with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, a biopic on the life of mathematics teacher, Anand Kumar. She was praised for her scintillating screen presence and for slipping under the skin of her character with a rare ease. The film opened to packed houses and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two weeks of its release.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi marked his big-screen debut with the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Gully Boy. His portrayal of MC Sher, an underground rapper, inspired by the life and journey of Divine, won him many awards and accolades. Despite a star-studded cast, Siddhant grabbed many eyeballs and soon became a name to reckon with. Gully Boy earned big and became one of the biggest money spinners of 2019.

Ananya Panday

There has been a lot of anticipation and intrigue surrounding the debut of Ananya Panday in the film industry. She stepped into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2. As a no nonsense and sassy college girl, she went on to win the hearts of many. Her innocent charm and affable personality made her the crush of several young men. She went on to bag all the best debut awards and has become one of the most sought-after actors today.

Tara Sutaria

Much like Ananya, Tara marked her Hindi film debut with Student Of The Year 2. Beautiful and talented, she left an indelible impression and made several heads turn with her performance as a fashionable college girl. Needless to say, she has emerged as one of the most desirable young actors in the industry.

