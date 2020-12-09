Since a long, Salman Khan fans are awaiting the release of highly-anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the arrival is in question owing to COVID-19 pandemic, seems like the superstar is on a spree to complete his remaining assignments. Now, some exciting details on Antim are out, which suggests he has already started the shoot.

Yes, you read that right! It is learnt that Salman has already started shooting for the Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern. He has joined the film on 6th December in Mumbai and just like Shah Rukh Khan is doing with Pathan, the Dabangg actor has taken a route of the secret shoot. It’s further learnt that he will only take a birthday leave i.e. on 27th December and has plans of wrapping up the film by mid of January.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, an insider source said, “In this schedule, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be filming several confrontation scenes. While the cop is a serious guy, there is an underlying tone of dark humour to the character that is Mahesh Manjrekar’s trademark. It’s going to be a nonstop shoot through December and they are expected to complete the film by mid-January. However, Salman will take his annual birthday break in the last week of the year. There is high security on the sets to ensure that his look does not get leaked.”

For the unversed, in Antim, Salman Khan is playing a Sikh cop and Aayush Sharma will be seen as a gangster. The film went on floors in November as Aayush shot some sequences in Pune.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan too has reportedly started shooting for Pathan in last month. He too is maintaining secrecy about the shoot and has kept all details under wraps.

Aayush Sharma who started shooting for the film in last month, recently revealed that he gets ready with dipping his face in a bowl full of ice and water for a morning shoot. He has also has undergone an impressive transformation for the role, glimpsed of his prep could be seen on his social media as the actor often shares pictures from his gym workouts.

