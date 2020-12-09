Priyanka Chopra is set to make a very special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas. However, it is yet to be confirmed in what capacity the couple will make an appearance at the gala.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by singer John Legend this year. It recognises people working towards ending extreme poverty.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the show will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common. Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly will be a part too along with Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, reports people.com.

Top prizes to be given out include the Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader. Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award are some other categories.

New awards and accolades include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Activism and the #My2020Hero social media campaign.

Global Citizen Prize Awards ft. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others will stream globally from December 19.

