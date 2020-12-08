The month of lights, whistles, love & bubbles is here & to go through a list of Best Christmas Movies should be at the of your list now. From Home Alone to It’s A Wonderful Life, we will take you through all-time top 5 Best Christmas Films which are available to stream for free.

5. Home Alone (1990)

‘Christmas Movies’ list will always be incomplete without Home Alone. Macaulay Culkin stars in this comedy smash about a boy who is accidentally left behind when his family goes to Paris for the holidays.

Available on: YouTube

4. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere!

Available on: YouTube

3. A Christmas Carol (1984 & 2009)

Two (good) versions of this are available to watch for free. The first one is led by George Scott and the second one by Jim Carey. The story revolves around Ebenezer Scrooge – a spiteful and miserly man encounters three spirits on Christmas Eve, who show him the folly of his ways and prompt him to become a better man.

Available on: YouTube

2. A Christmas Story (1983)

In this holiday classic, Ralphie, a young boy growing up in the ’40s, dreams of owning a Red Rider BB gun. He sets out to convince the world this is the perfect gift. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.

Available on: Dailymotion

1. It’s A Wonderful Life

No matter who makes the list of ‘Best Christmas Films Of All Time’, Frank Capra’s 1946 classic will always find itself a top spot. After George Bailey wishes he had never been born, an angel is sent to earth to make George’s wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted and how they would be different if he were never there.

Available On: Vimeo

