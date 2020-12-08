We think the best thing for an Avengers fan is that when they get to see them reuniting. Well, let us tell you that it happened recently and on the streets of New York. Don’t believe us? You will have to once we show you the pictures of Jeremy Renner running up to Thor, Captain America, Ant-Man and Hawkeye.

The actor is looking forward to his upcoming Disney+ series on his superhero character Hawkeye. But he had a mini Avengers reunion while filming his upcoming action show in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

Before you guys draw any big conclusions, let us tell you that Jeremy Renner ran into a Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Ant-Man and Hawkeye costumed characters. Jeremy presented the dressed-up individuals for the camera, who proudly showed their strength. The Hulk flexed his muscles for the camera while Thor wielded his hammer.

Despite running into his friends, Jeremy Renner sported a rather blank expression on his bandaged-up face as he posed by the costumed characters.

Jeremy did flash a smile as he strode by Thor with costar Hailee Steinfeld following close behind, seemingly amused by the sight. The actress flashed a smile as she walked several paces behind Jeremy with her hands tucked into her coat pockets.

She wore a plaid jacket and black boots while Jeremy Renner kept it casual with jeans and leather shoes. The duo didn’t seem to spend too much time interacting with the heroes and continued walking right on by through the iconic New York attraction.

Jeremy and Hailee have been spotted filming the upcoming action series in New York City as of late, where they are often sporting scratched-up faces. The plot of the upcoming Disney+ series revolves around Kate Bishop (played by Hailee) taking on the mantle of the superhero Hawkeye, presumably trained by Clint.

Hawkeye, which is due out either late next year or near the start of 2022, is one of several Marvel spin-off series percolating at Disney+. Anyway, what do you have to say about Jeremy Renner’s mini Avengers reunion?

