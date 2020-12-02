Most of us are an Avengers fan, isn’t it? Well, the idea of having all the superheroes in one film is simply amazing. Imagine if Bollywood gets its own universe and a bunch of big names sharing the screen-space then? Hold your breath as Yah Raj Films is going to give you the biggest shocker of the year. YRF might have all the spy’s they introduced, together in one film. This over-ambitious project will have stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Recently it was announced that Salman would have a cameo in SRK’ Pathan where he would reprise the role of Tiger. Then came the news that SRK as Pathan would also be seen in Tiger 3, which goes on floors in early 2021! That audiences would get to see both the superstars together in action avatars has created tremendous curiosity among not just viewers but also the industry and the trade. But if what we revealed earlier is true then all we would say is that this is just the beginning.

Talking about having Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan in one movie the source says, “The success of the Avengers series has shown how much fun it is to see popular characters coming together for a common goal. Closer home, Rohit Shetty too, experimented by creating a cop universe. The manner in which viewers went berserk when Singham entered the narrative in Simmba’s climax was seen to be believed. And in Sooryavanshi, both Singham and Simmba are going to appear, and of course, it’ll be something to watch out for. The success of these franchises has prompted Aditya Chopra to plan something similar in the near future. Right now, Tiger would make a small appearance in Pathan and vice-versa. This would make the audiences familiar about the YRF Spy universe and that all these characters belong to the same world.”

The source continues, “If all goes well, Aditya Chopra, in 2023, would bring all of them together in a film! Not just Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, but also their leading ladies who are also secret agents – Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone – respectively! And wait there’s more. Hrithik in YRF’s War also played a spy. He’s also a part of this universe and hence, would also be a part of this film. It’s a grand ambitious plan and won’t be easy to pull off. Aditya Chopra is aware of it and is determined to make it happen at all costs. Needless to say, if it gets made, it’ll be the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema.”

A trade expert reveals, “Just the thought of these 5 actors coming together gives goosebumps! Imagine the frenzy when the YRF Spy universe flick would be launched, when the poster featuring all of them would be out when the trailer will be unveiled and finally when the film will release in cinemas. Minimum Rs. 100 crore opening is guaranteed! We really hope we get to see this film.”

