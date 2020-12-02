Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua are all set for a fun ride with Indoo Ki Jawani. The film based on the misadventures around dating apps is scheduled for a release on 11th December. While the cast is in full swing for promotions, Koimoi got them to reveal if they have been on any dating app. Scroll below for the fun conversation.

We asked the leading cast members if any of them have been on a dating app before. To this, Kiara said, “Unfortunately, for me, no. I have never been on a dating app. I think by the time I could have, people already knew who I was, so it would have been a bit weird.”

Kiara Advani continued, “I have seen a lot of friends who’ve been on dating apps. In fact, they are now even married who found each other online and began dating. So, I think yea, whatever or wherever you find your suitable boy.”

Mallika Dua added that she has been on a dating app. But it was Aditya Seal who ended up tickling our funny bone. He agreed to have downloaded the app to see how it works but says he didn’t need to use it later. As many know, the Student Of The Year 2 actor is rumoured to be dating Anushka Ranjan.

When asked what could be his possible bio on the app, Aditya answered, “I don’t know what exactly is the scene of dating app in today’s time. But I have seen people who’ve just been there to hook up. So, If I’m going with that agenda, I would be, ‘aao kabhi haveli pe.’”

Kiara Advani said hers would be “all or nothing” because “she’s the true love types and she can’t help it Mai hu jo hu.”

Well, we’re sure that these Indoo Ki Jawani co-stars would be stormed with matches if they were on any of the dating apps. But that will just be a dream now!

