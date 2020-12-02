2020 has been a pretty negative year when it comes to health. Over the last couple of months, we have seen several Bollywood personalities being hospitalized due to coronavirus. The latest from B-Town to test negative in the virus is actor-politician Sunny Deol.

As per reports, the 64-year-old actor recently underwent shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. The Block Medical Officer of the Manali, Himachal Pradesh has confirmed.

Sunny Deol got tested himself for COVID-19 on Tuesday (December 1) in Manali before he planned to head back to Mumbai. As per reports, he has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling alright. He will be under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely.

A while ago, Sunny Deol took to Twitter sharing the news. He wrote, “मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।“

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

His tweet in English reads – “I got the corona test done and the report came back positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine.

I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.”

As quoted by PTI, the state’s health secretary, Amitabh Awasthi, said Sunny Deol was residing in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh for some days. The top official told the agency that according to information they have from the district chief medical officer, Sunny and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, before testing positive.

Get well soon, Sunny Deol.

