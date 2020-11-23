Even the pandemic cannot stop actress Katrina Kaif from undertaking work assignments. Recently, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress underwent a COVID-19 test before commencing a shoot. Check out the video below to see how she faired doing it.

Katrina took to social media and shared a video of the test being conducted on her. In the clip, the actress is seen getting the test done with a big smile on her face.

Katrina Kaif captioned the Instagram post, “It’s gotta be done – testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile’).” In the video, you can actually hear giving the actress the much needed instructions.

In the video, Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a pristine white dress and completed her look with minimal make-up.

Katrina was recently in the Maldives for a photoshoot. The actress even took to social media and shared pictured of turning this work trip into a mini vacation. She captioned the images, “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. As per recent reports, Katrina Kaif is all set to play the ghost in the horror-comedy. Given this is new territory for the actress, it’s going to be super exciting to see her spook avtar. She reportedly starts prep for the film this week as it will roll from the end of this month.

