During the lockdown that spanned the last couple of months, many Bollywood films took the digital route, including Khuda Haafiz. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, this Faruk Kabir directorial is inspired by the story of a real-life newlywed couple who went through a similar situation. Now there is some news about the sequel.

Director Faruk recently revealed that a sequel is not only in the near future but will, in fact, go on floors in April 2021. With this schedule, the filmmaker will have close to three months to finish the script.

With the film receiving much love and appreciation upon its release, the makers of Khuda Haafiz announced a sequel soon. Elaborating about it, Faruk Kabir says that he knew that the film would require a second part. In an article published by Bollywood Hungama, he said, “The story of Sameer and Nargis (Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi ) remained unfinished at the end of the film. I had once shared the idea of a sequel with Vidyut, so that his imagination could take flight. Post the success of the film, Kumarji (Kumar Mangat, producer) was eager I carry the journey forward”.

While Khuda Haafiz was mostly shot in Uzbekistan, the location(s) for the sequel are still to be finalised. Shedding light on the same, Faruk Kabir said, “We might shoot the film in two different locations.” He added, “The sequel will be a bigger challenge for the lead pair and a more difficult film to approach emotionally.” The director also mentioned that the filming of the same would go on floors in April 2021.

Many across the globe are not happy with films taking the digital route. Contrary to this, Faruk Kabir is glad that Khuda Haafiz released on an OTT platform. He said, “I expected the story to resonate with the youth, but since it released on OTT, people across all age groups reached out to me and told me how the film impacted them.”

Talking about Khuda Haafiz’s lead star, Vidyut Jammwal, Faruk Kabir said that he shares a bond with him. Faruk said, “Our relationship goes beyond films. After a long time, I’ve found a friend within the industry. Our conversations are never limited to cinema. I want to showcase the depth in his personality on screen. As far as his character in the film goes, the sequel will see him do action sequences, as that’s his forte, but only as per the requirement of the character.”

How excited are you for the sequel of Khuda Hafiz? Let us know in the comments below.

