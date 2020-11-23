After a long lockdown, cinemas in many parts of India finally opened on Oct 15. It took some time for producers to release their films in cinemas but Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari took the initiative in November. Now December and January are sure looking to be much better months for box office. Starting from much-awaited Christopher Nolan film Tenet to Parineeti Chopra’s Saina, cine lovers are sure in for a treat.

Advertisement

In this story, we are going to talk about the upcoming film slate of December, January & February. Some of the films especially the ones in early December have got their release dates too and rest ones are likely to get soon.

Advertisement

Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film is being awaited by the Indian audience for a long time now. The wait is finally over as it will finally hit cinemas on December 4, 2020. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in important roles.

Indoo Ki Jawaani: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal & Mallika Dua starrer film will follow as it will hit cinemas on December 11. The comedy film directed by Abir Sengupta has been in news for a long time. Its trailer just dropped today and it will be interesting to see how much audience it can pull towards the cinemas.

Wonder Woman 1984: One of the most awaited Hollywood films alongside Tenet will hit the cinemas before the year end. While the Gal Gadot starrer superhero film will release in the US cinemas on December 25, it may release in India a week earlier. Nothing is confirmed yet but one thing is sure that it will release in the second half of December.

Then there’s a small film Toolsidas Junior as well. The Ashutosh Gowariker produced film will mark the comeback of Rajiv Kapoor as an actor after three decades. Also starring Varun Buddhadev, the film has a cameo by Sanjay Dutt too. The release date isn’t finalised yet but it will release in December.

In January and February, there are more films slated to release. Some of the names doing rounds for January are Saina, Tuesdays And Fridays, Madam Chief Minister and Time To Dance. Then in February, Hurdang & Koi Jaane Na are expected to release.

Some other major films apart from Tenet, which are expected to release theatrically soon are Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sooryavanshi, ’83, Mumbai Saga, Sardaar Udham Singh.

Must Read: Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube