Since Saturday (November 21) morning, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been making headlines following the NCB raiding their Versova house. While Bharti was arrested for possession of drug on Saturday, her hubby was taken into custody on Sunday after interrogation. The latest update in the case is that the couple has been granted bail.

After being sent to judicial custody for 14 days (they were remanded to judicial custody till December 4), Bharti and Harsh filed for bail, an NCB lawyer present outside the Magistrate Court at Esplanade said. A bail hearing was held today, and a Mumbai court has granted bail to the couple.

Following the raid conducted yesterday, Spotboye reported that Bharti Singh was sent to Kalyan jail, while Haarsh Limbachiyaa was taken to Taloja prison. As per recent developments, Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

A while back, it was reported that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s bail plea hearing would be deferred. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande told ANI, “We had sought two days custody to understand how they purchased the drugs and how payments were made to the peddler, but the court refused it.” He added, “As I am busy with other cases today, we will request for some other date of argument.”

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves a small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act. As reported by The Indian Express, the NCB had told the Esplanade court that Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa confessed to consuming ganja.

Bharti reportedly told the agency that she would smoke weed procured by her husband. Harsh allegedly told them that he purchased ganja from one peddler, adding that he would keep one bag of the contraband at his office and another at his house for consumption.

During the raid conducted at Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s residence and offices, the NCB recovered 65 gram of ganja from Limbachiyaa’s production house in Versova. During a search at his home at Oberoi Springs in Andheri, another bag consisting 21.5 gram of cannabis was seized.

