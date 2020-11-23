Krushna Abhishek’s cold war with his uncle Govinda is not hidden from anyone. Recently the ongoing feud took a new turn when the comedian was absent from the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which had Govinda as the guest. Now, obviously, Kashmera Shah is not very happy with all this.

A few days ago, Krushna opened up about his ongoing feud with his uncle Govinda. The comedian said, he refused to do an episode of a television show as his uncle was invited as a guest there. He said there were some issues between them, and he didn’t want any of it to affect the show. Govinda later hit back and insisted on maintaining his distance from Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah after the defamatory comments. He also addressed Abhishek’s accusation of not meeting his twins. Now, Kashmera has made a cryptic post which is supposedly an indirect dig at the actor.

Well, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram and made a cryptic post saying she would protect her kids from pain by taking people away that cause them pain. She shared a throwback picture with her little one, addressing her kids in the caption. She wrote that as a mother, it’s her job to protect her kids, and keep them from harm. She wrote that can’t take their pain away from them but can take those things and people away that cause them pain.

Further, Kashmera Shah’s cryptic post read, “As a mother, I promise to Never let people use You for their personal agenda. I promise to Never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is Mighty People will Stoop at Nothing to Use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that, I will protect you from all selfishness of this world.” We wonder if she is hinting at Govinda with her cryptic post?

Check out Kashmera’s lengthy note below:

