Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Bail Hearing To Face A Delay, The Court Refuses NCB To Give Custody?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got into trouble on Sunday when the couple got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for the possession and consumption of marijuana. On Sunday afternoon, the duo was sent to 14 days judicial custody by the court. But as per the latest reports, the couple’s custody to NBC has been refused by the court as their case was of only consumption. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, Bharti and Harsh were arrested on Saturday after NCB recovered 86.5 gm of ganja from their Andheri residence. As per the law, 1000 grams of ganja is considered a small quantity. And the punishment for its possession can be jail up to six months or a fine of Rs 10,000 or even both in some cases.

Mumbai court is most likely to hear the bail pleas of Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa on Monday. But reports suggest that it may get postponed as NCB will also file it’s replied on bail pleas.

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said to ANI, “We had sought two days custody to understand how they purchased the drugs and how payments were made to the peddler, but the court refused it. “ He added, “As I am busy with other cases today, we will request for some other date of argument.”

The court observed, “The drug seized from their residence is of a small quantity. Also, it’s a case of consumption only, hence police custody under such circumstances is not required.”

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). pic.twitter.com/rGtbjPIKUH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal NCB director confirmed to Pinkvilla on Sunday that after the couple’s arrest, their staff is also being questioned. Wankhede said, “There are some people who are being looked at and members of her staff are also being investigated and questioned by the NCB.”

